‘LIC Clarified Its Exposure, Won’t Be Impacted’: DIPAM Secy Amid Steep Fall In Value Of Adani Group’s Shares

THE INHERENT risks associated with companies are taken into account, according to the risk management framework, before the Life Insurance Corporation of India invests in equities, said Tuhin Kanti Pandey, Secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

"LIC has already made it clear and through a public notice of what are their level of investments and what is value is on a particular date of those investments," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in an interview. He was referring to a recent statement by LIC.

On January 30, the national insurer had said that its exposure to the Adani Group of companies is 0.975 per cent at book value. The total value of the shares of Adani Group companies that LIC has acquired over the years is Rs 30,127 Crore. The market value of these shares was at Rs 56,142 until January 27. The insurance major’s total Assests Under Management (AUM) was over Rs 41.66 Lakh Crore till September 30, 2022.

"LIC can invest in equities because of inherent risk and as per the risk management framework. And within the overall framework of IRDAI which is the regulator," he told.

"They go into the safe government securities called Gsecs and they also have some rated bonds and equity also they have their investment strategy of going into different things and they have a concentration risk portfolio benchmarks," Pandey said while responding to a query on the ongoing free fall that the Adani Group companies’ shares are witnessing.

DIPAM deals primarily with central public sector enterprises and therefore, Pandey said he cannot on any private company. He is not looking at the Adani Group matter as the main subject as this is not under “his remit”.

"So I don't think that we can really say that the LIC is impacted this way or that way and whatever it is impacted from the stock price movements, they will be reflected in their books and LIC has already given a clarification," Pandey said.

LIC recieves a huge corpus of funds from common citizens looking for a safe investment instrument that may come in handy after their demise. These are usually long term investments. The money received by LIC does not sit idly, the insurer invests it so that it can gain more capital. Equities are a part of the investments that the insurer makes. The steep fall in the share prices of Adani Group companies had hightened concerns over the impact on LIC’s investors base.

Adani Group companies’ stocks had been in free fall since January 25 when the Hindenburg Research report came to light that noted there were discrepancies in the operations of Adani Enterprises and the company had weak business fundamentals. The research report cautioned investors that the shares of the Adani Group companies could fall from their current high valuations. This spooked investors who began dumping these stocks.

(With agency inputs)