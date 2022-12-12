EC Says 50% of Registered Voters Have Linked Voter ID With Aadhaar | Here’s How To Do It

EC officials familiar with the matter said that no entries will be automatically deleted without booth-level officer verification.

FOR THE 2019 Lok Sabha elections, media reports state that there were 910.15 million (91.015 crores) voters. Of them, around 500 million have voluntarily linked their Voter ID cards to their Unique Identification Numbers/Aadhaar said election commission officials familiar with the matter.

“Nearly 50 per cent of the total voters have linked their Aadhaar cards to their voter IDs,” an official said, adding, “The linking is not compulsory but voluntary.”

This figure does not account for the deduplication process, meaning that no entries will be automatically deleted without booth-level officer verification.

If you want to link your UID Number with your Voter ID, we have detailed step-by-step instructions for the same below:

Download and install Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store or App Store.

Open Voter Helpline App, click on the ‘I Agree’ option and then click on ‘Next’.

Now click on ‘Voter Registration’ and then click on ‘Electoral Authentication Form’.

Press ‘Let’s Start’ and then enter your mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP’.

After verifying the OTP, select the option that reads, ‘Yes I have Voter ID’ and then click on ‘Next’.

Now, enter your Voter ID or EPIC number, select the state and then click on ‘Fetch details’ followed by ‘Proceed’.

Verify your details shown on the screen and then click on the ‘Next’ option.

Now, enter your Aadhaar/ UID number, Mobile number and Place of Application and then click on ‘Done’.

After clicking on ‘Done’, a Form 6B preview page is displayed on your screen. Check your details and then click on ‘Confirm’ for the final submission of Form 6B.

Last year, the Parliament approved a legislation that allows election officials to ask registered voters to provide Aadhaar details.

Verification through Aadhaar will lead to the elimination of bogus voting, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, of the Ministry of Law and Justice.