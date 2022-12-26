Last Day For Late Filing Of Income Tax Return Is December 31; Learn How To File And Avoid Penalty

The penalty for late filing income tax returns is Rs 5,000. However, for small taxpayers whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000.

THE EXTENSION for late filing of income tax returns (ITRs) is drawing to an end. The income tax department has set December 31, 2022, as the deadline. The original due date for filing IT returns for the assessment year 2022–23 (AY 2022-23, FY 2021-22) was July 31.

July 31 was affixed as the due date for filing ITR for AY 2022-23 but an extension was given on the deadline for those who could not file it in time, or if corrections were needed for the same. Taxpayers now have to electronically verify or e-verify their ITR within 30 days of filing the return of income. Earlier the time limit was 120 days.

According to the changed rules under Section 234F of the I-T Act, 1961, the penalty for late filing income tax returns is Rs 5,000. However, for small taxpayers whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000.

Moreover, interest at the rate of one per cent for every month or part of a month on the remaining unpaid tax needs to be paid under Section 234A of the I-T Act, 1961. This penalty is calculated from the date immediately after the due date.

How to file ITR?

Log in to the official income tax portal by clicking here. If you are logging in to the portal for the first time, you can access the manual for the e-Filing portal by clicking here.

You will need to fill in the following details:

Personal Information

Gross Total Income

Total Deductions

Tax Paid

Total Tax Liability

You can also access the Sahaj form here, which will give you a step-by-step guide on how to go about filling the correct details.

More than 72 lakh people filed their ITR on July 31, bringing the total number to 5.83 crores. For FY 2019-20, the total number of taxpayers, which includes individuals and corporates, was 8,13,22,263.