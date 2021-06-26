Friday, the central government extended the last day to link both the documents from June 30 to September 30, 2021. If you have not linked your PAN with your Aadhaar card yet, here are nine simple steps to do it

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The central government under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act has made it mandatory for people across India to interlink their Aadhaar card with the Permanent Account Number (PAN). However, on Friday, the central government extended the last day to link both the documents from June 30 to September 30, 2021.

So, if you have not linked your PAN with your Aadhaar card yet, here are nine simple steps to do it:

Step 1: Go to Income Tax e-filing portal -incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: If you have not registered on the website then register it with your PAN as it will become your user ID.

Step 3: After registering, login in by entering the User ID, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: You will see a Pop window that says link your PAN with Aadhaar. If you didn't get that pop-up window then go to 'Profile Settings' on the Menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Step 5: Basic details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN.

Step 6: Verify your PAN details with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Step 7: If any of the detail is mismatched then correct in either the documents.

Step 8: If the details on both the documents match then enter your Adhaar number and click on the 'Link Now' button.

Step 9: You will receive a pop message which will tell you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

You can also interlink your Aadhaar Card with your PAN via an SMS. Following are the steps to do it:

Step1: Type in your message body 'UIDAI PAN (12digit Aadhaar number) space (10-digit PAN Number)'.

Step 2: Send the SMS to 567678 or 56161.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen