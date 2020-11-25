With this merger, the customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will have no further restrictions on the withdrawals from their bank account.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a relief for the lakhs of customers, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank of Singapore (DBS Bank). With this merger, the customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will have no further restrictions on the withdrawals from their bank account.

The Union Cabinet has approved the merger of the LVB with DBS Bank India Limited, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said as quoted by news agency ANI, adding the decision will provide comfort to 20 lakh depositors and protect the services of 4,000 employees. Assuring strict against the culprits, Javadekar said that those responsible for deteriorating financial health of the LVB would be penalised.

"Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited; with this, there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits," the official spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Reserve Bank of India, earlier this month had put the Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a moratorium for a period of 30 days and capped the withdrawal limit to Rs 25,000. The bank needed RBI's written permission to make any payment worth more than Rs 25,000 to the depositor during the moratorium period.

The RBI simultaneously placed in the public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL, a banking company incorporated in India under Companies Act, 2013, and having its Registered Office at New Delhi.

The Reserve Bank had also superseded the board of the LVB and appointed T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, as the administrator of the bank for 30 days. LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which has run into rough weather during this year.

In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-run State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.

Posted By: Talib Khan