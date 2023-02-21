Laid Off By Google, Seven People Join Hands To Start New Business

A MAN named Henry Kirk who was working with Google as a senior manager was recently fired by the tech giant as part of the company’s cost-cutting move. But Kirk decided to start his own business instead of giving up following the layoff. Other employees of Google who were fired similarly also supported Kirk in his mission.

Kirk was among the 12,000 employees who were let go by the company. He worked for eight years at Google. Kirk stated that he has given six weeks to himself and his team for establishing a design and development studio in New York and San Francisco.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Google India has fired nearly 450 employees from various departments. The company sent emails to the laid-off employees on Thursday evening, Indian Express reported citing sources. The move affected employees working in sales, partnerships, and marketing departments.

Kirk who was fired by Google took to LinkedIn to share his story. Kirk plans to start his new business before the end of the 60 days for layoff notices in March.

"I have 52 days left. I need your help...I've always been a big believer that hard work and results will get you far in life. While this event may place doubt in that belief, it is my experience that these life challenges present unique opportunities," Kirk said in a LinkedIn post last week.

He further said six other employees who were fired by Google are going to join him in his new business. “Today, I am taking a leap forward and turning this tragedy into an opportunity. I'm teaming up with 6 outstanding #xooglers to shape and own our futures. We're starting a design and development studio in NYC and SF. Yeah, it's probably the worst time ever to do this. But that's the exciting and challenging part,” he further said in his LinkedIn post.

Last month, Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, announced cutting off 12,000 personnel, or 6 percent of its entire workforce.