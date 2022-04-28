New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The employment in the organised sector grew in the December quarter of 2021, according to a survey done by the Labour Bureau, which comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The data, released on Thursday, showed that a total of 3.14 crore workers were employed in nine industries in the December quarter as compared to 3.10 crore workers in the September quarter of 2021.

"Happy to inform the report on 3rd Round (Oct –Dec, 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey shows a rising trend in employment in organised sector, employing 10 or more workers, of the selected 9 sectors," Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

QES captures employment data in respect of establishments employing 10 or more workers in nine sectors -- Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurants, IT/ BPOs and Financial Services.

These sectors accounted for about 85 per cent of the total employment in units with 10 or more workers in the 6th Economic Census.

According to the report, manufacturing sector is the largest employer accounting for around 39 per cent of the estimated total number of workers followed by education sector at 22 per cent.

Citing the survey, the ministry said that the manufacturing sector had the maximum number of workers during the period at 124 lakh, followed by education at 69.26 lakh.

They were followed by IT/BPOs (34.57 lakh), health (32.86 lakh), trade (16.81 lakh), transport (13.20 lakh), and financial services (8.85 lakh), accommodation and restaurants (8.11 lakh), and construction (6.19 lakh).

Almost all (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes.

Overall, around 23.55 per cent of units provided on-the-job training to their workers. Among the 9 sectors, 34.87 per cent of units in the health sector provided on-the-job training, followed by IT/BPOs at 31.1 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

The survey is done by the Labour Bureau to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organised and unorganized segments of the nine select sectors, which account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta