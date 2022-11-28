Amazon India Faces Labour Ministry Probe Over Resignations; Shuts Down Wholesale Distribution

While Amazon claimed all exits were voluntary, the ministry will probe whether terms of services were adhered to.

AGAINST the backdrop of the recent resignations at Amazon in India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has said that it will conduct a formal inquiry into whether the developments violated labour laws or terms of service, sources said.

The ministry had earlier sent a notice to Amazon India last week after it received a complaint of mass layoffs in violation of laws made to Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav by IT professionals’ union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees’ Senate).

Meanwhile, the company’s management responded that no employee had been fired and some of its staff resigned after accepting the e-commerce firm’s ‘voluntary separation programme’ or VSP.

NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja was reported to have said that in its internal communication to employees, Amazon had stated that those who do not opt for the voluntary separation programme will be retrenched without any benefits under a “workforce optimisation programme.”

Amazon announced its plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs globally, starting last week. The resignations at Amazon India are being viewed as an intrinsic part of the same.

According to sources, the ministry will examine whether or not the resignations at Amazon were voluntary and if the terms of services, which includes severance and notice period, were abided with.

The ministry will also reach out to the employees who opted for the voluntary exit scheme to verify the claims made by the company.

The company also announced its decision to shut down its food delivery service in Bengaluru by the end of 2022 and also wind up its online learning ventures in the country. On Thursday, it said it would Amazon Academy, an online learning platform in India for high school students.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, a person familiar with the matter said that Amazon's plans to downsize to its core operational areas will involve layoffs of "just" several hundreds out of a workforce of thousands, leaving Amazon free to concentrate on online retail.