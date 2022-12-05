L&T Secures ‘Large’ Order In Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Erection of the first full span box girder in November 2021. Source: National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited

MULTINATIONAL conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that it has secured another "large" order in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

The project involves the commissioning of a depot spread over around 82 hectares in Gujarat, L&T stated in a filing to exchanges.

Although the engineering and construction giant did not reveal the worth of the order, as per the project classification of the company, a large project falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR – D-2) in Gujarat for the (MAHSR project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan," it said.

The scope of the project involves designing, supplying, constructing and testing and commissioning the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology. Once completed, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.

Shinkansen literally means the 'new main line' in Japanese but is popularly known as the ‘Bullet train’ across the world. It is one of the fastest trains operating.

L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages (C4, C5 & C6), special steel bridge packages P4(X) and P4 (Y), and ballastless track works for the bullet train project.

In November, L&T had erected a 40-metre girder as part of the project, which weighed 970 metric tonnes.

L&T’s business interests include engineering, construction, manufacturing, technology, information technology and financial services. It runs operations in over 50 countries but is mostly recognised for its work in infrastructure.

Shares of L&T were trading marginally up by 0.06 per cent at Rs 2,085.65 on BSE in the pre-close session.

(With inputs from PTI)