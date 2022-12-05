Merged Company LTIMindtree’s Shares Debut Today

The entity's shares were trading one per cent lower than their listing price.

SHARES of LTIMindtree listed on exchanges today, December 5 after the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree. LTI and Mindtree had announced the completion of their merger last month, effective November 14.

The new shares of LTIMindtree allotted in lieu of Mindtree shares are available for trading from today, along with the existing equity shares of the company.

LTIMindtree shares quoted Rs 5020 apiece on NSE at 10:10 AM, down by 1 per cent after listing at 10 AM.

The parent company, L&T, holds 68.73 per cent of the merged entity. The Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders of Mindtree for the issue of equity shares of LTI was fixed as November 24.

The new entity has become the country's fifth-largest software firm by market cap, with a revenue of USD 5.25 billion this year.

The stock quoted 1 per cent lower at Rs 5,006 on the BSE at 11:22 AM as against Friday’s close of Rs 5,068 on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 5,120.40 and a low of Rs 4,984.40 in the intra-day trade.

Currently, data from BSE shows that LTIMindtree’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 1.48 trillion. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is on top of the list with a Rs 12.49 trillion market cap, followed by Infosys (Rs 6.85 trillion), HCL Technologies (Rs 3.07 trillion) and Wipro (Rs 2.26 trillion). Tech Mahindra has a market cap of Rs 1.07 trillion.