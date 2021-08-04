Birla's resignation comes days after it became public that he had written to the Cabinet Secretary that he is willing to hand over his stake in the debt-ridden company to government entities in a bid to keep the company operational.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's request to vacate the post of the non-executive chairman and non-executive director of Vodafone Idea. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Vodafone-Idea said that Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the company. Replacing Birla, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, Himanshu Kapani, has been appointed as the non-executive director and non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL).

"The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea, at its meeting held today, have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4 August 2021," it said in a regulatory filing, adding, "Consequently, the board has "unanimously elected" Himanshu Kapania, currently a non-executive director, as the non-executive chairman".

Birla's resignation comes days after it became public that he had written to the Cabinet Secretary that he is willing to hand over his stake in the debt-ridden company to government entities in a bid to keep the company operational. Vodafone Idea, which is struggling to stay afloat, owes Rs 50,399.63 crore as AGR dues, out of which it has only paid Rs 7,854.37 crore.

In his letter to the Cabinet Secretary, Birla warned of a "looming crisis" and offered to transfer his 27.66 per cent stake in the telco to "any public sector/government/ domestic financial entity, or any other the government may consider worthy, - to keep (VIL) going".

"It is with a sense of duty towards the 27 crore Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity- public sector/government /domestic financial entity or any other that the government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern," Kumar Mangalam Birla had reportedly written in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary.

The aftermath of Birla's stunning offer was seen on Tuesday when the VIL shares nosedived more than 17 per cent to touch a 52-week low and its shares ended up losing over 10 per cent. Birla, in his letter, had stated that foreign investors are not showing interest in VIL and cited the Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) liability clarity, as understandable reasons.

"Foreign investors, mostly non-Chinese, are hesitant to make investments in Vodafone Idea for "understandable reasons". Without immediate active support from the government on the three issues by July, the financial situation of Vodafone Idea would come to an "irretrievable point of collapse," the letter stated.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) owes Rs Vodafone Idea owes 50,399.63 crore in AGR, out of which, it has already paid Rs 7,854.37 crore.



(With IANS, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan