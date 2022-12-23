Kisan Diwas: These Govt Schemes Will Benefit Farmers

DECEMBER 23 is celebrated in India as Kisan Diwas in honour of the life and work of Chaudhary Charan Singh. The ‘champion of India’s peasants’, he is best known for drafting and legislating the UP Zamindari and Land Reforms Bill.

On this Kisan Diwas let us look at the various government schemes that farmers can benefit from – loans, subsidies, incentives and crop insurance.

Soil Health Card Scheme

To know the quality of the soil, the central Government has started the Soil Health Card Scheme. A soil health card is issued, which will carry crop-wise recommendations. As of December, more than 22 crore cards have been issued across the country.

While the use of inorganic farming, crop yield had increased. However, keeping soil health intact is a big challenge and the soil health card seeks to better inform farmers to adopt best practices for their optimal output.

Irrigation – PMKSY

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) is a national mission to improve farm productivity and ensure better utilization of the resources in the country and has a budgetary allocation of Rs 5,300 crore. Under PMKSY, a farmer can take advantage by applying for subsidies on irrigation equipment in any season.

Credit – KCC

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme can be availed of through public sector banks at affordable rates specially for agriculture-related activity. The card can be used for ATM, Point of Sale and e-commerce transactions.

Small farmers, marginal farmers, sharecroppers, oral lessee and tenant farmers are eligible for the scheme. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) or Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) are also eligible for availing benefits under the said scheme.

Crop insurance – PMFBY

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) insures crops against the vagaries of nature. For Rabi crops, a 1.5 per cent interest is charged for insurance, a 2 per cent interest is charged for insuring Kharif crops and a 5 per cent for horticultural crops. For the current year, the government set aside Rs 15,500 crore for the scheme in the Union Budget.

Minimum income support

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a recent initiative by the government that provides farmers up to Rs 6,000 a year as minimum income support. For 2022-23, its budgetary allocation is Rs 68,000 crore.

Twelve instalments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have already been released while the 13th is awaited.

To surmise Chaudhary Charan Singh, a country can only prosper if its farmers prosper. The central government schemes listed above seek to boost the productivity of farmers on whose giant shoulders the country stands.