KFin Technologies IPO Allotment On Monday: How to Check On BSE, Registrar's Website

Only 10% of the shares were set aside for retail investors.

KFIN Technologies Initial Public Offer (IPO) allotment will be declared on Monday, December 26. The subscription status will be released on the official website. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd is the share-selling promoter who will receive all of the proceeds from the IPO.

The Rs 1,500 crore-initial public offer had a price range of Rs 347-366 a share.

You can click here to straightaway go to the official website of Bigshare Service Pvt Ltd, registrar of KFin Tech’s IPO.

Alternatively, you can go to the website of BSE or NSE.

On BSE, select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘KFin Technologies’.

Enter your application number and PAN.

Click on ‘Search’.

Details will be available once the shares are allotted.

KFin Tech’s IPO was subscribed 2.59 times on the last day of the offer on Wednesday, December 21. The issue received bids for 6,14,67,520 shares against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer, according to an update on NSE.

Shares of KFin Tech will list on both NSE and BSE. The listing is scheduled for December 29, 10 AM.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.17 times, the portion set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.36 times subscription and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 23 per cent.

KFin Tech is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds. It has reserved 75 per cent of shares in the IPO for QIBs and 15 per cent for NIIs. Retail investors can subscribe to only 10 per cent of the total issue size.

KFin Technologies is majority-owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited also owns a 9.98 per cent stake in the company, which is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of Asset Management Company (AMC) clients serviced, as of September 2022.

For the quarter ended September 2022, the company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 85.3 crore which was a 26 per cent increase in PAT from the same quarter last year.