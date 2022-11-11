Should Young Professionals Go For Term Insurance Or Life Insurance? Key Differences Explained

Both term and traditional life insurance plans are useful, depending on your needs.

TERM insurance is the latest buzzword in the financial market. But what is the difference between term insurance and traditional life insurance and should young professionals go for it?

Let us look at what it is and to whom it is beneficial.

Key differences between Term Insurance and Life Insurance:

Traditional life insurance policies provide a two-pronged benefit of protection as well as investment for the policyholder’s entire life. Usually, the age ceiling for these plans is 100 years. Additionally, one also accumulates cash during the entire term of the policy.

Conversely, term insurance has no maturity benefits. The assured amount is paid to the nominee of the policyholder only in the event of the death of the latter during the policy’s tenure. However, this amount is much higher than the maturity benefit to the insured of a traditional life insurance policy.

Whereas life insurance has a higher premium compared to term insurance plans, it is the latter that offers better risk coverage. But if one wants to look at insurance as an investment, life insurance is the one to consider.

Flexibility

There are differences when it comes to which is more flexible between the two kinds as well. When it comes to surrendering the insurance policy, term life insurance is simple to terminate. One simply stops paying the premium and the policy lapses. With traditional life insurance policies, the policyholder is only returned the premium paid – after deductions – if they cancel before the fixed tenure. To recover the savings portion, the holder will have to pay the premium for the entire tenure of the policy.

Term insurance plans are renewable and offer the option of converting the term policy into an endowment plan for the exact same assured sum with an increase in the amount of the premium.

Tenure

Things are the other way around in terms of tenure flexibility. Term insurance tenures are fixed (say, 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, etc.) while life insurance plans are more pliant to the needs of the holder and are usually applicable till the age of 100.

Tax Benefit

Under Section 80Cof the Income Tax Act, both traditional life insurance and term insurance policies are eligible for tax deductions. It is worth noting that the maturity benefit one receives from life insurance is also exempt from tax.

Premium and Returns

We have already discussed that premium for life insurance is higher than that for term insurance. Returns are on the lower side too for life insurance. On the other hand, since term insurance is strictly for risk coverage, it is like comparing apples to oranges.

Winding up

Which one is right for you then? Often, people do not have sufficient coverage when they opt for traditional life insurance due to higher premiums. On the other hand, a term insurance plan offers no returns. In this case, it is best to identify needs. For example, if you have dependents and have a lower income or unstable income, it makes sense to apply for a term insurance policy.

If, though, you want to have savings for the future, you would not go wrong with traditional life insurance. One can also choose a plan from the two for both coverage and future savings. Ultimately, it would be best for you to speak with an insurance agent who knows your needs before investing.