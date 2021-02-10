The government would also focus on reducing the rural-urban divide by establishing the necessary infrastructure to improve connectivity, provide power round the clock and strengthen the digital economy.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday announced that Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will be creating around 10 lakh jobs in the state by the year 2025. These jobs will be created in the Information Technology (IT) sector for the unemployed youths in the state.

C N Ashwath Narayan, while inaugurating the office of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, said that KDEM will be creating 1 million jobs in the Electronic and IT-BT portfolios by 2025, which will help Karnataka in reaching USD 150 Billion target in IT exports. The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) aims to increase the contribution of GSDP to the digital economy by 30 per cent and launch the 'Beyond Bengaluru' report.

He said the government would also focus on reducing the rural-urban divide by establishing the necessary infrastructure to improve connectivity, provide power round the clock and strengthen the digital economy, even in remote parts of the state.

Narayan demanded a greater role for KDEM in improving the economy of the state. He said that the government wanted KDEM to be more industry-friendly and keeping this in mind, it has allowed 51 per cent stake for industry associations, while it holds a lower stake of 49 per cent for itself.

According to EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT / BT, the IT sector contributes 25 per cent of GSDP, with Bengaluru alone accounting for 98 per cent. He said that 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has been started to increase the share in other areas of the state as well.

According to officials, KDEM is founded on a public-private partnership model, where industry organizations such as NASSCOM, The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and Vision Group Startup- holds 51 per cent stake.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan