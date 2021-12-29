New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Often the salaried class faces difficulty in transferring their PF (Provident Fund) balance when they change company. Most people lack the knowledge of this procedure and thus end up paying regular visits to the EPF ( Employees' Provident Fund) office. However, to bring ease to the people, EPFO has made provident fund or PF account transfer online and more simple. The provident fund regulator body has laid down the following 6 steps for transferring EPF balance online from one company to another.

How to transfer EPF balance to a new company?

1. First you have to log in at the EPFO member portal. For that visit unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and log in with UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.

2. Then look for the 'Online Service' tab and click at 'One Member One Account (Transfer Request)'.

3. After this you have to verify your credentials such as personal information and PF account for the present employment.

4. Once this is done, click on 'get details' to get PF account details of previous employment.

5. Then you will be asked to choose between either 'Previous Employer' or 'Current Employer' for attest the form.

6. Finally you will be asked for an OTP (One Time Password) which will be sent to your UAN registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and then click on submit button.

After all the above-given steps are completed correctly your request will be sent for attestation from the chosen recruiter. Once it is approved the EPFO will transfer your EPF balance and account online to the new company. Then you and your new recruiter will be able to continue the monthly EPF contribution cycle in your existing EPF account.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha