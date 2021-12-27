New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Leading telecom company Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan for its users. The name of this plan is Happy New Year Offer. It is a limited period plan which provides users with a validity of 365 days as compared to the previous plan with a validity of 336 days. This means the new Jio plan offers 29 days extra validity to the users. Along with this, the plan also offers 1.5GB of high-speed data, Jio apps, and free calling services.

The new Jio plan comes at the price of Rs. 2,545. It offers unlimited voice calls, daily 100 SMS messages, high-speed data of 1.5GB on a daily basis, and a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan is an upgraded version of the previous prepaid recharge offer which comes at the same post. In the new offer, Jio is providing 29 days extra validity without any charges.

Jio users can avail the offer from Jio's website as well as the MyJio app. It is available for both existing and new Reliance Jio users. Also, the validity for the Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan will expire on January 2, 2022.

The specialty of this plan is its additional validity which makes it one of the best offers for users looking for a long-term recharge plan.

Another important prepaid plan of Jio is the plan for Rs 3,119. In this users get 10 GB data with 2 GB data daily (total 740 GB data). The plan also gives unlimited calling and subscriptions to Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Earlier, Jio had also introduced its cheapest plan ever. The Rs 1 recharge plan has a validity of 1 day and gets 10MB of data. It is best for those who don't want to purchase more data than they require.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha