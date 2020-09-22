Jio post-paid plus will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with the activation.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Adding a whole lot of reasons to switch to the Jio, Reliance on Tuesday announced a post-paid plus scheme to provide enhanced services, entertainment and experience for its users across the country.

The latest range of bundled postpaid mobile plans from Jio aims to offer the best of every world, including well-priced plans, international calling and roaming benefits, an exhaustive portfolio of entertainment services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Jio post-paid plus will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with the activation.

Starting at the price of Rs 399, the Jio post-paid plus will provide a slew of services and data rollover up to 500 GB as well as free international calls to the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Offers under Jio Post-paid Plus:

At the moment, JioPostpaid Plus has five tariff plans that have been announced.

The pack charges are: Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. All these packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users' requirement.

- The Rs 399 plan offers unlimited voice calls, SMS, 75GB data per billing cycle, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB, and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

- The Rs 599 plan offers the same entertainment, calling and SMS facilities. Additionally, it offers 100GB in one billing cycle and will get you one additional SIM card under the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

- The Rs 799 plan offers 150GB data per cycle and two additional SIM cards under Family Plan, over and above all the perks of the Rs 599 plan.

- Both the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans offer 500GB data rollover and offer 200GB and 300GB monthly data, respectively.

- All these packs provide unlimited voice and video calls as well as a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Speaking at the event, Jio Director Akash Ambani said there cannot be a more opportune time to introduce Jio post-paid plus. "After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the pre-paid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the post-paid category. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it," he said.

Posted By: Talib Khan