New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Petrol prices will be decreased by Rs 25 in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday. The cut in the price of petrol will be implemented from January 26, 2022. However, this relief is given only for two-wheelers in the state. The step has been taken keeping in mind the soaring prices of petrol and diesel across major cities in India which create a huge impact on the pocket of the poor and middle class.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of 25 per liter ₹ on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from 26 January 2022", Chief Minister Office Jharkhand tweeted on behalf of Hemant Soren.

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

Currently, the price of petrol in Jharkhand is Rs 98.48 per litre. It will go down to nearly Rs 73 when Rs 25 will be slashed.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 95.41 and Rs 86.67 respectively. In Mumbai, petrol can be purchased for Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.14 per litre.

On the other hand, a litre of petrol and diesel will cost you Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 in Chennai while they continue to be priced at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 in Kolkata respectively.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also reduced the price of petrol in the state by announcing a cut on the Value Added Tax (VAT). Now, the price of the petrol in Delhi is reduced by Rs 8. It went down from Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre.

The Centre on the eve of Diwali had also announced excise duty cut on fuels resulting in a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country.

It should be noted that fuel rates are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. Besides depending on international market trends and the rate of foreign exchange, the prices of petrol and diesel also differ from state to state due to different rates of VAT.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha