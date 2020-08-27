Amazon's stocks have gone up significantly since the beginning of the year as more and more people are turning to online shopping amid the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Founder-CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos became the first person to amass a USD 200 billion fortune after the shares of his e-commerce giant climbed to a record on Wednesday amid a pandemic. Bezos is now USD 78 billion richer than the second-richest person, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who amasses a wealth of USD 124 billion.

Bezos's net worth shot up by over USD 5 billion on Wednesday alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Amazon's stocks have gone up significantly since the beginning of the year as more and more people are turning to online shopping amid the pandemic.

Bezos was the first centi-billionaire on the Forbes wealth index and has retained the title of World Richest man since 2017. The American entrepreneur started Amazon in the year 1995 as a website that only sold books. The company has since then expanded to offering a wide variety of e-commerce products and services, including cloud computing and AI.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton founder Bernard Arnault are respectively the third, fourth and fifth richest persons in the world. Zuckerberg has a net-worth of USD 115 billion, Musk amasses USD 101 billion, while Arnault has a net-worth of USD 86.6 billion. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, who had reached the fourth spot earlier this month, has slipped to the seventh position with a wealth of USD 81.1 billion.

Bezos's net worth would have hit USD 200 billion mark sooner if not for the divorce with MacKenzie Scott last year. At the time of the divorce, Bezos's net worth was USD 157 billion. The USD 38 billion divorce settlement made Scott the third richest woman in the world then. Presently, she has a net worth of USD 66.2 billion and is the richest woman in the world.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja