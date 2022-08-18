Janmashtami 2022: Know If Banks Are Closed On August 19, Or 20

Janmashtami 2022 is being observed for two days. While the festival started on 18th of August, it will end on 19th of August. At the same time, there is much confusion regarding the bank holidays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, most of the private as well as public sector banks will remain closed on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. However, people might be assuming that the holiday is on August 18, August 19, or August 20.

The RBI of India has differentiated the holidays allotted to the banks under these categories-the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The confusion is not only in the case of the banks but also in the case of the educational institutions.

The Haryana government has notified that August 19 shall be observed as Janmashtami holiday in government offices and educational institutions. An official statement said, " "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified."

Additionally, in many states, banks will remain closed on August 18, 19, and 20 on account of Krishna Janmashtami. However, banks in Delhi and a few other cities will not observe a holiday during Janmashtami.

Bank Holiday On August 18:

Banks in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain closed on Thursday.

Bank Holiday On August 19:

Banks in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla will remain shut on Friday, August 19.

Bank Holiday On August 20:

Since people in Hyderabad will celebrate the festival as Krishna Ashtami on August 20, banks in that region will remain closed on that particular day. At the same time, online banking will operate normally.

Banks To Remain Open In These Cities During Krishna Janmashtami:

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, and Thiruvananthapuram.