New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jamshetji Tata was the founder of one of the largest multinational conglomerates of the world, the Tata Group. He was regarded as the 'Father of Indian Industry' and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru called him "one of the big founders of modern India." Jameshetji Tata changed the face of India in the world as he had established the cotton industry, iron and steel industry titled 'Tata Iron and Steel Works'. Apart from them, he went on to lay many other business foundations under Tata Group which are now being taken care of by his successors including Ratan Tata. So, on Jamshetji Tata's 182nd birth anniversary, here we bring you a list of brands owned and co-owned by Tata Group which you might not be aware of. Take a look

Tata Starbucks

We bet even if you are a Starbucks fan you might not know about this fact. Yes, Tata Starbucks Limited is a 50-50 joint venture co-owned by Tata Consumer Products. It also operates Starbucks cafes in India. They are called Starbucks "A Tata Alliance".

Air Asia India

Tata sons hold 83.67% stake in AirAsia India, while Malaysia's AirAsia Investment Limited holds 16.33% stake. It is the 4th largest passenger carrier in india after IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India.

Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover Limited and a subsidiary of Indian automotive company Tata Motors Limited hold Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC. Surprised? Wait till you read more. From 2008 to 2012 Ratan Tata who was the former Chairman of Tata Group, has been a chairman and a director of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC.

Vistara

Another airline, Vistara is also co-own by Tata Sons (hold 51% stake) and Singapore Airlines Limited (hold 49% stake).

Westside

Westside is operated by Trent Limited which is the retail branch of Tata group. It was started in 1998 and now it's one of the popular retail chains in the country. Westside has its stores across many cities in India.

