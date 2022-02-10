New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL) - the publisher of 'Dainik Jagran', the most-read Hindi newspaper in India, has released the financial results report for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22. During this period, the company reported a net profit of Rs 110.32 crore, an increase of 43.1 per cent from Rs 77.08 crore.

The company also had operating revenue of Rs 518.51 crore during Q3 of FY22, an increase of 28.8 per cent from Rs 402.61 crore. Meanwhile, its operating profit was Rs 167.94 crore during Q3.

The company had expenses worth Rs 387.96 crore in the same period as against Rs 313.63 crore last year. Meanwhile, it had an advertisement revenue of Rs 317.67 crore, circulation revenue of Rs 86.80 crore, and operating revenue of Rs 40.69 crore in Q3.

Revenue from digital:

The JPL also earned a revenue of Rs 20.87 crore from its digital business in Q3 of FY22, as compared to Rs 14.29 crore during the same period in FY21. It earned a profit of Rs 5.80 crore from its digital business in Q3, as compared to Rs 3.77 crore a year ago.

Revenue from radio:

In Q3 of 2022, the JPL did businesses worth Rs 59.88 crore from FM and Radio sector. It earned revenue worth Rs 33.84 crore, as against Rs 20.06 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, it had expenses worth Rs 387.96 crore in Q3.

Awards and recognitions

The digital wing of JPL also received several awards in Q3 for its performance in the industry. These awards include Mobex Award, South Asia Digital Media Award, Trendsetter CIO 2021 Award, CIO 100 Award, CIO 1000 Award, and IDC Industry Innovation Award 2021.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Mr Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of JPL, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to report that moving further up on the accelerated growth path of the previous quarter, overall business performance of the Company during this quarter was outstanding. This was possible due to a strengthening Indian economy, festive season, tireless efforts of our team, continuing cost control measures taken since outbreak of pandemic and increased government advertisements."

"During the current quarter, almost all our businesses viz. print, digital, radio and outdoor have performed incredibly," he added.

"The Omicron variant has derailed recovery a bit but fortunately it has not caused the damage to human life and economy as Delta did. We already see a steady decline in the positivity rate and I earnestly hope that the third wave has peaked. With business continuity measures in place, we are well-positioned to tide over the current wave of the pandemic but we continue to closely monitor the situation and its impact on our operations," he further said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma