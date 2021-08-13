Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021: Through this event, Jagran New Media aims to recognise and reward outstanding SME startups and enablers with a focus on celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have emerged as the backbone of the Indian economy and playing a crucial role in fulfiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of making India 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, India has realised the potential of this crucial sector, allowing the Centre and state governments to work in tandem to boost the economy.

Several entrepreneurs and businessmen have also emerged throughout the country, providing employment and job opportunities to lakhs of people across India amid the unprecedented times of COVID-19. Thus, Jagran New Media has decided to honour such entrepreneurs and businessmen through Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021.

Through this event, which will be held on September 15, Jagran New Media aims to recognise and reward outstanding SME startups and enablers with a focus on celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021 Jury:

The Jury Panel of Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021 consists of eminent personalities from different fields who have displayed their expertise in various businesses and sectors of the economy.

It includes Mr Vipin Anand, former Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India; Mr Waqar Naqvi, CEO of Taurus Mutual Fund; Mr DK Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of SMC Investments and Advisors Limited; Dr Vivek Bindra, CEO and Founder of Bada Business; Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research Limited; Dr Brinda Jagirdar, former chief economist of SBI and Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media.

Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021 Schedule:

The nomination phase for the Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021 will be held from August 16 to August 30 while the voting will be done from August 31 to September 10. The results, meanwhile, would be announced at an event on September 15.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma