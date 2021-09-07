Jagran Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021: On September 15 2021, Dainik Jagran is going to honour such small businesses through Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021. The partners of the event are Luminous and Havells and the Associate Sponsor is IndusInd Bank.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The contribution of the Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) sector in the Indian economy is commendable as this sector has given employment to lakhs and crores of people and it also increases exports for the country. In big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, many small businesses are growing fast. In order to fulfil the dream of becoming a new and self-reliant India, it is necessary that these small businesses should be identified and honoured.

On September 15 2021, Dainik Jagran is going to honour such small businesses through Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021. The partners of the event are Luminous and Havells and the Associate Sponsor is IndusInd Bank. A total of 15 categories have been created for the award to honour companies and people who have made their outstanding contributions to the SME sector. The jury to judge the best candidate in the category comprises eminent personalities from India who have demonstrated their expertise in various professions and sectors of the economy.

1. Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO, Bada Business Pvt Ltd:

Dr Vivek Bindra is an internationally recognized Motivational Speaker, Leadership Consultant and Business Coach. He is also the founder and CEO of Bada Business Pvt Ltd. With a subscriber base of over 17.2 million, his YouTube channel is the world's number one in terms of entrepreneurship and leadership development. He aims to empower Indian Entrepreneurs, Solopreneurs and Wannapreneurs (Students) by transforming their professions and careers.

2. Vipin Anand, Former MD, Life Insurance Corporation of India:

Originally hailing from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Vipin Anand joined LIC in 1983 as a Direct Recruit Officer. During his tenure, he held various leadership positions. Recently he has retired from the post of Managing Director of LIC.

3. DK Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd.:

D.K. Agarwal is the CMD of SMC Investment and Advisors Limited. He has also been the chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Apart from this, he has also been the National President of Commodities Participant of India.

4. Waqar Naqvi, CEO, Taurus Mutual Fund:

Waqar Naqvi has been associated with Finance and Financial Services since the beginning of his career. He has been instrumental in the Retail Sales and Institutional Sales of the Asset Finance and Asset Management business. In addition, he specializes in Credit, Portfolio Management, International Business/Offshore Funds.

5. Dr Brinda Jagirdar, Former Chief Economist, SBI:

Brinda Jagirdar, who has done her MA in Economics from Gokhale Institute, Pune, MS in Economics from University of California and PhD in Economics from Mumbai University, retired as Chief Economist from State Bank of India. She was also associated with the Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms of the country. Presently she is working as Independent Director and Senior Business Economist.

6. Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research:

Kishore Ostwal, who understands the pulse of the stock market better, is aware of every trend of the capital market. His company CNI Global Biz provides research reports to many international companies. These include many big names like Dow Jones, Thomson Reuters and Capital IQ.

7. Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media:

With over 18 years of experience in digital media, Pratyush Ranjan specializes in Digital Content Management, Newsroom and Editorial Process Management, Cross-functional Team Leadership, Writing, Editing as well as Search Engine and Social Media Optimization, use of Artificial Intelligence in Newsrooms. He is also a Certified Fact Check Trainer with Google News Initiative's India Training Network.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan