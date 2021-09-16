Jagran Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021: The SME sector has emerged as the backbone of the Indian economy and playing a crucial role in fulfiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of making India 'atmanirbhar'.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Jagran New Media, the digital media wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, on Wednesday organised the Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021 in association with Luminous and Havells and IndusInd Bank to recognise and reward outstanding small and medium enterprises (SME) startups and enablers with a focus on celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship.

A total of 15 categories were created to honour companies and leaders for their outstanding contribution to the SME sector. The winners were announced by an online vote of an eminent jury with expertise in the economy and SME sector.

The jury included Mr Vipin Anand, former Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India; Mr Waqar Naqvi, CEO of Taurus Mutual Fund; Mr DK Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of SMC Investments and Advisors Limited; Dr Vivek Bindra, CEO and Founder of Bada Business; Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research Limited; Dr Brinda Jagirdar, former chief economist of SBI and Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media.

Following is the complete list of winners of the Naya Bharat SME Awards 2021:

* Start-up of the year: Bella Vita Organi and Loom Solar

* Budding entrepreneur of the year: Lakshay Jindal, Jindal Mechno Bricks Pvt. Ltd.

* Health and wellness: Criterion Tech

* Founder of the year: Akash Anand, Bella Vita Organic

* Heros during the pandemic: Life Essentials Personal Care

* Smart/ out of the box startup of the year: Yipli: The Smart Mat

* Innovation-led start-up of the year: Hop Electric Mobility

* Enabler of the year: Mileswave

* Women entrepreneur of the year: Niharika Bhargav, The Little Farm Co.

* Editor's choice (founder of the year): KOO APP

* Editor's choice (budding entrepreneur of the year): Kartik Singhal, O2 Cure

* Editor's choice (enabler of the year): Lucid Holdings

* Editor's choice (start-up of the year): Fire Boltt

* Editor's choice (health and wellness): AFFORDPLAN

