This announcement has led to a lot of confusion in the minds of many regarding whether the new GST rule will affect the pocket of consumers. Here's all you need to know about the new tax rule:

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The GST Council on Friday approved a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 per cent GST on supplies made by them. Such food delivery apps will now be required to collect 5 per cent GST, or Goods and Services Tax, from consumers instead of the restaurant they pick up orders from. The GST Council has decided to charge 5 per cent GST on services offered by cloud kitchens and food delivery apps from January 1.

“Food delivery operators like Swiggy who collect orders from restaurants and deliver (to customers)... the place where the food is delivered will be the point on which tax will be collected by the gig groups Swiggy and others,” FM Sitharaman said.

What changes are being implemented?

From January 1, the food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato will collect the tax from customers on behalf of the restaurant and deposit it to the government on their behalf. It will become mandatory for restaurants to register themselves under the policy. At present, if any customer orders from the restaurant using Swiggy or Zomato, the online food app collects a 5 per cent tax on food from the customer and passes it on to the restaurant. However, with the new policy, the GST will be paid by the food delivery apps themselves to the government.

How will it impact consumers?

Nothing will change for consumers with the new GST policy. The customers will not be charged anything extra. They will continue to pay a 5 per cent tax on the food that they will order online. The change only comes in the collection of GST by food delivery apps instead of restaurants. The new policy has been introduced to bring restaurants under the government tax net.

Clarifying this, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj explained to the media that no new taxes have been introduced or announced and that the GST collection centre was merely being transferred. “Suppose you order food from the aggregator, and now the restaurant is paying taxes. But we found some restaurants were not paying. We are now saying that if you order, the aggregator will collect from the consumer and pay to the authorities instead of the restaurant doing this. There is no new tax.”

Why is the new policy being implemented?

According to the Revenue Secretary, these steps are introduced as the government found tax evasions exercises by some restaurants. “Analysis of returns filed by delivery apps and some Haryana restaurant services showed the gap in taxable turnover for suppliers where tax collected at source and deducted by a delivery app was greater than turnover declared by such suppliers." That is why the Centre has taken this call.

Impact on restaurants and food delivery apps:

The new GST tax rule will impact small restaurants, especially those with annual turnover less than Rs 20 lakh as these restaurants were not included in the GST net earlier. Now, there will be an additional compliance load on such restaurants as they will have to maintain two separate accounts — one for their regular business and the second for the business done through Zomato or Swiggy. In the case of food delivery platforms, it will add more burden on them in terms of compliance towards collecting and bookkeeping of taxes on behalf of the restaurants.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan