New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian benchmark indices on Monday soared over 1.40 per cent, thanks to a rise in the banking sector. However, shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of Paytm, plunged by nearly 13 per cent - an all-time low - after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the company from onboarding new customers.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of One 97 Communications Ltd closed at Rs 675.35, down by 12.84 per cent, amid selling pressure. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it tumbled 12.21 per cent to settle at Rs 680.40.

The company's market valuation also plunged by Rs 6,429.92 crore to Rs 43,798.08 crore on BSE. In volume terms, 7.53 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.51 crore on NSE.

Why Paytm shares crashed by nearly 13 per cent on Monday?

The shares of Paytm or One 97 Communications Ltd crashed mainly because the RBI decided to bar the company from opening new accounts after it observed some "material supervisory concerns". The central bank has also asked Paytm to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system.

"Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers," it said in a statement.

"Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing reports of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," it added.

What's next for Paytm from here?

Paytm, which is facing action for third time from the RBI since its inception in May 2017, has said it is fully compliant with the data localisation rules of the banking regulator.

"All of the Bank's data resides within the country. We are true believers of the Digital India initiative, and remain committed to driving financial inclusion in the country," the PPBL said in a statement.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chairman of One97 Communications, has said the RBI has not mentioned anything about data access. However, he said the central bank has asked Paytm to carry out an audit from a third party.

"RBI has clearly articulated a list of tasks that Paytm Bank has to complete and get the audit done. I also want to confirm that none of the obligations mentioned in the letter of observation carries any reference of data access or unauthorised data access or authorised access or data access or data localisation or data system or servers related to any foreign shareholder access or foreign access," Sharma said.

"These are related to IT process systems where they need confirmation and they said instead of self-submission you can get it audited by someone because RBI does that as a process," he told PTI when asked about RBI's direction on the appointment of an IT audit firm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma