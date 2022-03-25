New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The LPG prices were increased by Rs 50 for every cylinder of cooking gas. As international crude oil prices continue to increase ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last month. According to a recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), over 70 per cent of the Indian households use Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders as their primary cooking fuel. At the same time, over 85 per cent households have LPG connections.

How much have the LPG prices increased?

Since November 2020, the cost of an LPG cylinder weighing 14.2 kg in New Delhi has increased by Rs 355, as it now costs at Rs 949. This marks about a 60 per cent increase in the cost of a typical household LPG cylinder.

Why are LPG prices increasing?

As COVID-19 vaccinations picked up pace world over, and normalcy in life and people’s lifelines slowly saw a restoration, the crude oil prices increased due to increased demand. Later, the Russia-Ukraine war and slow restoration to pre-pandemic level Oil productions contributed to the rising crude oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company, Saudi Aramco, has set the price for LPG in March to $769.1 per metric tonne (MT), up 5.9 per cent from $726.4 per MT in January, and up over 104 per cent from the November 2020 price of $376.3 per MT. The price of India’s crude oil basket has risen from $41 per barrel in November 2020 to $115.4 as on March 23, 2022.

But isn’t there a subsidy on LPG prices for Indian consumers?

Reports have emerged claiming that the subsidy for most consumers was stopped in May-2020 as the government spending on public health saw a marked increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government gives subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) only to selected consumers living in remote areas.

Increasing international gas prices have also hit up the price of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) supplied by various gas distribution companies.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Re 1 per kg to Rs 59 and the price of PNG by Re 1 per SCM (standard cubic metre) to Rs 36.61 earlier this week. Prices of PNG and CNG are expected to rise further post the next price revision of domestically produced natural gas, which is set to come into effect for a six-month period starting April 1.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma