Petrol and diesel prices are rising in India once again from March 22/ Reuters image

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Petrol and diesel prices are surging once in India since March 22 amid the volatile situation in the international market. So far, petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 13 times in 15 days, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 9.20 per litre.

The rising fuel rates have led to protests in India with opposition parties demanding a cut in prices. However, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the Centre over the hike, comparing it with that of other countries.

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Puri said petrol prices have gone up in India by just 5 per cent in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war as against over 50 per cent in some of the developed countries.

"Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent," said Puri, as reported by news agency ANI.

Last year, petrol and diesel prices had reached an all-time after which the Centre had cut the excise duty, giving a much-needed reprieve to the countrymen. Further, several state governments, mostly ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had cut additional taxes, stabilising the fuel rates.

Why are petrol, diesel prices rising and will they continue to rise?

The Russia-Ukraine war and attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia have caused the hike in fuel rates all over the world, including India. This has led to concerns about disruptions in supplies in crude oil, leading to a spike in fuel rates.

Experts believe petrol and diesel prices will continue to rise in India for now as oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates daily in line with international crude oil prices. Since November 4, rates of international Brent crude have jumped by USD 28.4 per barrel to USD 108.9 per barrel, which experts believe is an indication that petrol and diesel rates can be hiked by Rs 5.5 to Rs 7.8 per litre.

"For every USD 1 increase in crude oil prices at current tax rates, the retail price of petrol and diesel should increase by 60 paise," The Indian Express quoted Prashant Vasisht, Vice President and Co-Group Head at ICRA Limited, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma