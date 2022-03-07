New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna on Sunday was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the co-location scam case. The 59-year-old, who was named Forbes' Women Leader of the year in 2013 for her work as the CEO of the NSE, was arrested from the national capital and later taken for a medical checkup after which she was lodged in lockup at the CBI headquarters.

CBI officials, quoted by news agency PTI, said Ramkrishna was grilled by the central probe agency for three days in February, but the former NSE CEO was not giving proper responses. They said a senior psychologist of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also questioned Ramkrishna but found her to be "evasive in responses".

Why was Ramkrishna arrested by the CBI?

Ramkrishna - who got elevated as MD and CEO of the NSE on April 1, 2013 - has been accused of allegedly sharing confidential information with an individual who was dubbed as a "Himalayan Yogi" and had got Anand Subramanian - NSE's former group operating officer - appointed. Ramkrishna was later fined Rs 3 crore for violating rules in Subramanian's appointment.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 25 after the probe agency expanded its probe into the co-location scam in the exchange following "fresh facts" in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) report that referred to a mysterious yogi guiding the actions of Ramkrishna.

What are the charges against Ramkrishna?

CBI officials, quoted by PTI said, an investigation is being conducted over the alleged role of the then senior NSE officials who were looking into the co-location facility which is understood to have given "unfair advantage and wrongful gain" to certain stockbrokers including OPG securities, an accused in the case, at the cost of others.

The officials said co-location facility in NSE was a "major policy decision" in which the then MD and CEO and other senior officials would have played "decisive role". The CBI probe has shown that Ramkrishna was appointed as as Joint MD in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013, with the power of DMD. On April 1, 2013, she got elevated as MD and CEO.

It was during this period that co-location facility was started by NSE, the CBI has alleged. In the co-location facility offered by NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets. It is alleged that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits.

The CBI has also found that Muralidharan Natarajan, the CTO of NSETECH (a subsidiary of NSE), who was responsible for setting up co-location architecture at the NSE, was directly reporting to Ramkrishna, officials said.

What about Sebi?

The Sebi on February 11 had charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD. Subramanian was allegedly referred to as the "yogi" in the forensic audit but Sebi in its final report had rejected the claim.

Ramkrishna, who succeeded former CEO Ravi Narain in 2013, had appointed Subramanian as her advisor who was later elevated as group operating officer (GOO) at a fat pay cheque of Rs 4.21 crore annually. Subramanian's controversial appointment and subsequent elevation, besides crucial decisions, were guided by an unidentified person who Ramkrishna claimed was a formless mysterious yogi dwelling in the Himalayas, a probe into her email exchanges during the Sebi-ordered audit showed.

Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer. Ramkrishna had left NSE in 2016.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma