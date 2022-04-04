New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The HDFC Ltd, India's largest housing finance company, and HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender, on Monday announced to merge in what is dubbed as the mother of all mergers in corporate history.

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24. The merger announcement was welcomed by investors and shares of both entities showed high interest from buyers.

As part of the deal, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of the bank, according to stock exchange filings by the firms. Every HDFC Ltd shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held.

"This is a merger of equals," said Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd. "We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others."

HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry, said: "This merger will make HDFC Bank a large lender even by global standards. It will make more room for FII holding in HDFC Bank."

HDFC said the proposed transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.

The merger is subject to regulatory approvals from the RBI and other regulatory authorities.

As on date, HDFC has total assets of Rs 6.23 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank has assets worth Rs 19.38 lakh crore.

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger - Unparalleled Advantage

HDFC Bank has a large customer base of 6.8 crore and a well-diversified low cost funding base for growing the long-tenor loan book.

HDFC Bank will enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 6.8 crore customers of HDFC Bank and improve the pace of credit growth in the economy.

While HDFC Ltd is a significant provider of home loans to the low and middle income group segment under the affordable housing initiatives of the government of India, HDFC Bank has a presence in more than 3,000 cities/towns through its 6,342 branches.

Leveraging this distribution might, the proposed merger would broaden the home loan offering.

With this merger HDFC bank gets an unparalleled advantage through the mortgage portfolio providing it a quantum leap in distribution to semi urban and rural areas with a huge opportunity to cross sell bank products to a very very sticky client base.

The combined entity will be able to extract substantial synergy benefits.

What Triggered the Merger Talks?

The merger talks between HDFC Bank and parent HDFC Ltd had gained momentum nearly eight years ago, when the Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to issue long-term bonds to fund infrastructure and affordable housing.

However, at that time, key executives at both entities denied any such proposal.

Back in July 2014, RBI had issued a notification saying banks do not have to maintain Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) for funds raised through the route, and also exempted them from meeting priority-sector lending targets on such funds.

Analysts and banking industry watchers had then opined that the regulatory move makes sense for the merger of the largest pure-play home financier with what was then the second largest private sector lender, to create what was reckoned as the second biggest financial sector entity in the country after SBI.

"There are some regulatory issues which need to be resolved to make the merger more beneficial. Partly, it has been resolved with the issuance of the circular on infra bonds, but there are a few more issues in which we are in discussion with the regulators," Aditya Puri, the then chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, had said in December 2014.

Keki Mistry, the vice chairman and chief executive of HDFC, had said a merger was possible "theoretically" and could be done at an appropriate time.

It can be noted that talks of a merger between the two entities had been floating for long, but people pointed to advantages of continuing as separate entities till the notification on infrastructure bonds came in.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta