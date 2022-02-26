New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such a move could happen in coming days after officials in two European countries that had voiced reservations - Germany and Italy - softened their opposition against kicking Russia out of the world's main international payments network.

SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade and excluding Russia from it would hit its trade and make it harder for Russian companies to do business. It would mark a further escalation of concerted sanctions imposed by Western powers against Russia this week, including rare sanctions aimed personally at Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

What is SWIFT Global Interbank Payments System?

Founded in the 1970s, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial System, known as SWIFT, is a consortium used by banks and many other financial institutions. Headquartered in Belgium, the SWIFT is a secured messaging network used by banks to send secure messages about transfers of money and other transactions, thus making international trade a hassle-free task. More than 11,000 financial institutions in nearly 200 countries use SWIFT, making it the backbone of the international financial transfer system.

Those banks which are connected by the SWIFT system and establish relationships with other banks can use the SWIFT system to send messages to make payments. The messages are secure so that payment instructions are typically honoured without question. SWIFT system allows banks to process big transactions at higher speeds. According to a report by SWIFT 2020 Annual Review, around 38 million SWIFT ‘FIN messages’ were sent each day over the SWIFT platform.

How SWIFT ban would impact Russia?

If all the members of SWIFT decide to ban Russia from the system, it would restrict Kremlin's access to financial markets globally. With this, big Russian companies and rich individuals would find it harder to pay for imports and receive cash for exports, borrow or invest overseas. According to the Russian National SWIFT Association, Russia has the second-most users after the US, with some 300 Russian financial institutions belonging to the system. More than half of Russia’s financial institutions are members of SWIFT.

Russian banks could use other channels for payments such as phones, messaging apps or email. The would allow Russian banks to make payments via banks in countries which have not imposed sanctions but since alternatives are likely to be less efficient and secure, transaction volumes could fall and costs rise.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan