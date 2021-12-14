New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The income tax (IT) department on Tuesday released guidelines to assist taxpayers regarding the compliance process for its Faceless Assessment scheme. The government body took to Twitter to list out the procedural aspects of the same. Here are the top FAQs:

What is Income Tax Faceless Assessment?

The Faceless Assessment Scheme is one of the direct tax reforms in India which was introduced with the aim of promoting efficiency, transparency, and accountability. It was introduced under the Income Tax Act, 1961. The scheme helps taxpayers in performing all income tax related work without visiting its office physically. It removes geographical hindrances by allowing taxpayers to submit their responses from anywhere in the world.

How does it work?

To be able to enjoy the benefits of the Faceless Assessment Scheme and ensure seamless communication, taxpayers should update their contact details including e-mail ID and phone number provided to the Income Tax Department. For this you can access the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in regularly.

What to do when you receive a notice?

If your case has been selected for scrutiny, and you receive a notice u/s 143(2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 on the e-filing portal and registered e-mail account, you are required to file a response to the same without any delay.

What if the IT department requires more information?

If the IT department requires more details, you may receive a notice u/s 142(1) of Income-tax Act, 1961 along with a questionnaire on the e-filing portal and registered e-mail account. Again will be required to file your response within the specified time.

Can we seek more time to reply to notices?

You may seek adjournment if required. However, adjournment may be sought sparingly and only in cases of unavoidable circumstances.

What if I fail to reply?

In such a case, the department will take action according to its assessment. However, a show-cause notice along with a draft assessment order will be issued, before the final order is passed.

Can I appear for hearing via video conferencing?

Hearing through video conferencing can be availed only after filing written submissions in response to the show-cause notice and draft assessment order.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha