New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev, on Sunday announced that Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system to India.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

All the technology related steps of production have been completed according to sources as quoted by the Financial Express. Also, the whole process of transferring of equipment to India as well as acceptance has been completed.

How will it benefit?

The S-400 Triumf air defence missile system will give a major boost to India’s capabilities to take out enemy fighter aircraft and cruise missiles at long range. The missile comes at a time when India is locked in a standoff with China in the Ladakh sector. China has already deployed two S-400 squadrons at Ngari Gar Gunsa and Nyingchi airbase in Tibet, across Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively. Therefore, the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system is crucial to India.

How will it be deployed?

The system will be first deployed at a location close to the western border of the country from where it can tackle threats from both parts of the borders with Pakistan and China according to news agency ANI. Once deployed this system which is considered to be the best in the world will be able to not only detect but also to destroy low and high targets. It will also form a grid of missiles that cannot be penetrated through.

Background

The S-400 air defence system was a contract between the two countries inked in 2018 at the end of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system worth USD 5.43 billion will help in strengthening India’s Air Defence.

