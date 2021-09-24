New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a first, the BSE Sensex on Friday crossed the 60,000-mark while the Nifty was trading around 18,000 amid a consistent decline in COVID-19 and a significant rise in vaccination across India. Analysts believe that Sensex and Nifty would continue to reach new highs, thanks to the diminishing fears of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts also believe that the favourable decisions taken by the Modi government at the Centre and certain policies of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have allowed investors to take risks amid the pandemic. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President of SMC Global, said that the steps taken by the Centre have helped the stock market to recover.

He told Dainik Jagran that the real estate sector is on a boom in India and the sale and purchase of houses and flats have increased significantly. This, Jain said, has allowed people to invest in the real estate sector.

Along with the real estate sector, the IT sector is also on a boom in India, said Jain. He also said that the positive trend in global markets, especially in the United States (US), has allowed investors to invest freely in India.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities, have said that the poor performance of the Shanghai Composite has also made India an investment destination for investors. He told Dainik Jagran that the stock market would continue to reach new highs in the coming days as the Indian economy is on a rise.

A look at Sensex's journey to the historic 60,000-mark:

April 2017: 30,133

January 2018: 35,081

October 2019: 40,051

January 2020: Above 42,000

December 2020: 45,079

January 2021: Above 50,000

February 5, 2021: Above 51,000

February 15, 2021: Above 52,000

June 22, 2021: Above 53,000

August 4, 2021: Above 54,000

August 13, 2021: Above 55,000

August 18, 2021: Above 56,000

August 31, 2021: Above 57,000

September 24, 2021: Above 60,000

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma