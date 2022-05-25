New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after imposing curbs on wheat exports, the central government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the export of sugar to maintain price stability. In its notification, issued by the Directorate of General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the government capped sugar exports at 10 million tonnes in the current marketing year ending September.

The new order, the government said, will come into effect from June 1 and continue till October 31.

"Taking into consideration unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country as well as to safeguard interests of the common citizens of the country by keeping prices of sugar under check, Government of India has decided to regulate sugar exports w.e.f. June 1, 2022," said the Union Food Ministry, as reported by news agency PTI.

Why the government has imposed restrictions on sugar exports?

The decision was taken by the government to maintain the "domestic availability and price stability" during sugar season 2021-22 (October-September). Sugar exports, according to the data shared by the government, were "historically highest" in the 2021-22 marketing year.

Till now, export contracts of 9 million tonnes have been signed, of which 7.8 million tonnes have already been exported. However, with the government's new decision, closing stocks of sugar exports are expected to remain at 6-6.5 million tonnes, which is 2-3 month stocks required for domestic use, according to a report by news agency PTI.

It should be noted that sugar exports stood at 6.2 LMT, 38 LMT, and 59.60 LMT for 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

What the government has to say about the restriction?

The government has called its move a "timely and precautionary" measure, saying it will prevent speculation and undue price spike.

Currently, sugar prices in India are stable at both wholesale and retail levels. According to Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, ex-mill prices of sugar are ruling at Rs 32-33 per kg while the retail prices are hovering between Rs 33-44 per kg depending on the region.

