New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted several European as well as western countries including the US to impose severe sanctions on it. The war between the two countries has also put serious threats on the prices of several products globally including the Brent crude oil, which has already surged past USD 130 per barrel, its highest level since 2008.

Now as the Russian invasion progresses, US President Joe Biden has decided to ban the oil imports from Russia, toughening the toll on its economy, Associated Press reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. However, an official statement from the White House is awaited. The White House yesterday had said that Biden would speak Tuesday morning (local time) to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the EU is also planning to diversify its gas supplies and speed up the renewable rollout. It aims to reduce the demand for Russian gas by 2/3 before this year's end. "RePowerEU will diversify our gas supplies, speed up the renewable roll-out, improve energy efficiency and replace gas in heating and power. It can reduce our demand for Russian gas by 2/3 before the end of the year", Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said.

The move is seen to be having a significant impact globally turbocharging already sky-high prices and risking inflationary shock. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) or 7 per cent of global supply.

Here are some of the likely consequences of a ban:

Sky-rocketing prices:

Western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia's energy sector but some customers are already shunning its oil to avoid becoming entangled in legal troubles later. As per Reuters, quoting JP Morgan, oil could hit a record USD 185 a barrel by the end of 2022 if disruption to Russian exports lasts that long. Meanwhile,

The last time oil prices were above $100 was in 2014 and levels reached on Monday were not far shy of a peak of more than $147 hit in July 2008. That is a steep climb from two years ago when a coronavirus-driven demand slump saw a barrel of West Texas crude at below $0 as sellers had to pay to get rid of it.

Inflationary Shock:

With natural gas prices hitting all-time highs, soaring energy costs are expected to push inflation above 7 per cent on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming months and eat deep into households’ purchasing power. As a rule of thumb, every 10 per cent rise in the oil price in euro terms increases eurozone inflation by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points. Since Jan 1, Brent crude is up around 80 per cent in euros. In the U.S, every USD 10 per barrel rise in oil prices increases inflation by 0.2 percentage points.

In addition to being a major supplier of oil and gas, Russia is also the world's largest grains and fertilisers exporter and a top producer of palladium, nickel, coal and steel. The bid to exclude its economy from the trading system will hit a wide range of industries and add to global food security fears.

Impact on Growth:

A ban on Russian oil would further slow the nascent global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary calculations by the European Central Bank (ECB) suggest that war could cut eurozone growth by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points this year in a baseline scenario and 1 percentage point in case of a severe shock.

In the coming months, there is a high risk of stagflation or little to minimal growth coupled with high inflation. However, further, eurozone growth is likely to remain robust, even if commodity prices prove a drag.

In the US, the Fed estimates that every USD 10 per barrel rise in oil prices cuts growth by 0.1 percentage point, though private forecasters see a more muted impact. In Russia, the damage is likely to be large and immediate. JPMorgan estimates that its economy will contract by 12.5 per cent from peak to trough.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan