New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Wednesday (December 22) introduced the new BH or Bharat series registration mark for new vehicles across the country. In a statement, Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highway, said that a new registration mark for the new vehicles i.e. Bharat series (BH-series) has been introduced.

Here's all you need to know about the new Bharat series registration mark.

How will the BH-series registration mark help?

Those people who frequently relocate from one state to another often face the pain of relocating their vehicle. One has to get a NOC from the current state and then re-register the vehicle in the next state where the vehicle will be relocated. There is also the issue of paying road tax to the next state all over again.

However, the new system of allotting BH series registration to vehicles will be completely online without the vehicle owner having to figure out the complicated procedure. This will help people shifting base to avoid the process of transferring the registration certificate of their vehicles every time they move to a new state.

Who will be eligible for it?

This facility will be available voluntarily to Defense personnel as well as Central and State Government employees. Employees of private companies having offices in four or more states can also take advantage of this facility.

How much will be the road tax?

For a BH registration vehicle, the road tax will be charged at 8 percent if the cost of the vehicle is below Rs 10 lakh. It will be 10 percent for those costing between Rs 10-20 lakh. And for vehicles costing more than Rs 20 lakh, the tax will be 12 percent.

Meanwhile, the Centre will levy motor vehicle tax for two years or in multiples of two, which will facilitate the free movement. After the fourteenth year, the tax will be levied annually and will be half of the amount.

What will be its format?

The format of BH registration has been kept as YY BH 4144 XX YY which denotes the year of first registration BH, then Bharat series code 4- 0000 to 9999 (randomized) XX- alphabets (AA to ZZ).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha