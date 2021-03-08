Gone are the days when purchasing a house was a thing for “settled” people as youngsters are now making it a priority over other investments.

New Delhi | Abhinav Gupta: When we talk about the biggest financial investments of lifetime, buying a house certainly tops the list. Gone are the days when purchasing a house was a thing for “settled” people as youngsters are now making it a priority over other investments.

However, buying a house can turn out to be a cumbersome task, specially for those who plan to avail a home loan for the same. After finding the right house that fits your requirements and budget, getting a home loan is another thing which needs a lot of factors to be kept in mind.

To get answers to all such queries related to home loan, Jagran New Media’s Manish Mishra and Abhinav Gupta held an in-depth discussion with Pankaj Mathpal, CEO, Optima Money Managers and tax and investment expert Balwant Jain under the initiative Jagran Dialogues.

Here are the excerpts of the panel discussion:

Q. What are the factors to be kept in mind when availing a home loan? What are the documents that need to be submitted?

Pankaj Mathpal: Firstly, your income should be enough to repay the loan and this is the first and foremost that a bank or financial institution takes into consideration before giving a home loan.

For salaried individuals, usually salary slips of three months, income tax return statements, Form 16, bank statements of six months will be sufficient. If you are self-employed, minimum three years of ITR, balance sheets, profit/loss account need to submitted to establish that you are eligible for the loan.

Secondly, submitting identity proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other KYC documents is also mandatory.

When you are buying a flat or constructing a house, it is important that you verify the property documents carefully. Also, it often happens that you get a loan sanctioned while the property is yet to be identified. In that case, the loan will be disbursed when the documents are verified.

Q. What if one or two EMIs are not paid timely to the bank or the ECS bounces due to some reason? What consequences will the borrower face?

Pankaj Mathpal: If someone is not able to pay one or two instalments, the bank will impose interest on the pending payments, but if this happens for a longer term, then the borrower will receive a notice. However, it is to be noted that only the title of the property is mortgaged, so the bank will have to get a court notice which involves a long process.

So, it is not that the bank will seize the property if two or three EMIs are paid timely. But if one is a wilful defaulter and does not wish to repay the loan, then the bank will consider as a non-performing asset (NPA) and will carry out the necessary action against the borrower.

