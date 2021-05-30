The income tax department has said that a new portal will be launched for filing tax returns on June 7 due to which the existing website will stay unavailable in the first week of June.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are planning to file your income tax return in the first week of June, then you must know that the ITR filing website will stay unavailable for taxpayers for six days, starting from June 1.

The income tax department (ITD) has said that a new portal (www.incometaxgov.in) will be launched for filing tax returns on June 7 due to which the existing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) will stay unavailable in the first week of June.

"In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," it said in a statement.

"If you have to submit any response or avail any service please do it before or after these dates," it added.

How this new portal will be different and how it will help the taxpayers?

The I-T department has said that this new portal, e-filing 2.0, will be an "all new mobile app" and taxpayers will have step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.

The I-T department has said that the new portal will also have options for login, helpdesk support and chatbot besides multiple options for on-portal tax payments.

The new ITR website will also have a new online payment system that will have several payment options like NEFT, RTGS, UPI, credit card and net banking. It will also have tutorials, videos and chatbot feature to help the taxpayers.

The taxpayers can also have an interactive session offline to help their queries get solved. "All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," the I-T department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma