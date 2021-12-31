New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid Chartered Accountants and the citizens from all over country demanding an extension to file income tax return due to glitches in the ITR portal, the Revenue Secretary of Government of India said that there is no such proposal under government's consideration at present, "There is no proposal to extend the date for income tax return filing," Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, Government of India said.

The due date for filing Income Tax Return for 2021-22 is December 31, 2021.

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

