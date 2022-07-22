ITR Filing: No Change In Last Date To File Income Tax Returns As Govt Denies Extending Deadline

A few days from now, people in India have to file income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). The last date for filing income tax returns is July 31, 2022. As per the revenue secretary, this time the government is not considering extending the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns.

In order for people not to miss the last date of filing ITR, The Income Tax (I-T) Department has been reminding taxpayers to file their ITR on the time. The IT department has been issuing reminders across multiple platforms such as SMS, emails, social media, etc to people.

As per the details given by the IT Department, more than 2.3 crore income tax returns were filed till July 20 for the financial year 2021-22, and the numbers are expected to go up.

“People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So, they were a little slow in filling the returns initially, but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns," according to PTI quoting Bajaj as saying.

“Last time, 9-10 per cent filed on last day. Last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore (returns being filed on the last day)," he said.



People should note that the last date of income tax return varies from one taxpayer to another based on categories.

If you have not filed your ITR and have to file it before 31sr July, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Step 1: First, you need to visit and log in to the Income Tax Department portal

Step 2: Now, the user has to register using their Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will be used as their user ID

Step 3: Once the user logged in, to the dashboard they first need to look for an option that reads File your return for the year ended on 31-Mar-2022 – For Assessment Year 2022-23. Click on “File Now”

Step 4: Now, the user needs to select the mode of filing the ITR and click on proceed.

Step 5: Select the status as applicable to you and click Continue to proceed further

Step 6: Now, the user has to select the type of Income Tax Return.

Step 7: Once the user has selected the type of ITR they want to file, they need to take a look at the list of the documents needed and click Let’s Get Started.

Step 8: Now, the user needs to click on the checkboxes applicable and click continue

Step 9: Now, the user needs to review their pre-filled data and make any changes if required. Once done, they have to enter the remaining/additional data (if required). -- Click confirm at the end of each section.

Step 10: Now, the user needs to enter the income as well as deduction details in the form. Once all the sections are completed, click on proceed

Step 11: The Preview and Submit Your Return Page will open where users need to enter the place and select the declaration checkbox and click on Proceed Validation

Step 12: Once the validation is done, on your Preview and Submit your Return page, click Proceed to Verification.

Step 13: Now, on the complete your verification page, users need to select a preferred option and click Continue

Step 14: Now, the user will land on the e-Verify page, there they have to select the option through which they want to e-Verify the return and click Continue.

Once this is done, users will receive a successful message along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgment Number.