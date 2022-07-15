ITR Filing: List Of Individuals Who Have To Mandatorily File Income Tax Returns

The Income Tax (I-T) department recently made changes to the list of people who are mandatorily required to file their income tax returns (ITR), as the deadline to file ITR approaches. The deadline to file the ITR for the financial year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, individuals are advised to check the list and make sure if they need to file the ITR as missing the deadline will lead to paying late charges or the I-T Department may also take criminal action against them.

A person is asked to file ITR if the resident individual's income is more than the exemption limit set for the year. For people who will be filing it under the new regime, the exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh. The same under the old regime is Rs 2.5 lakh for those below the age of 60; Rs 3 lakh for those between the ages of 60 and 80 (senior citizens); and Rs 5 lakh for those above the age of 80 (super senior citizens).

Moreover, the I-T department has also informed that individuals whose total TDS/TCS (tax deducted at source/tax collected at source) in the financial year are higher than Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for senior citizens, also need to file their ITRs. Earlier, senior citizens only needed to file ITR if they had any business income.

According to the new rules, individuals who need to pay the tax include;

a) individuals who have deposited Rs 50 lakh or more in a single year in a savings bank account,

b) individuals whose gross income exceeds the exemption limit before claiming capital gains tax exemptions,

c) individuals who have foreign sources of income or who hold foreign assets,

d) individuals who paid a single electricity bill of more than one lakh or in aggregate throughout the year

e) individuals who spent Rs 2 lakh for either his or someone else's foreign travel.