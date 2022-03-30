New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The last date to file Income Tax Returns for FY 2020/21 or Assessment Year 21/22 is set as March 31. Earlier, the original deadline to file ITR was set as July 31. However, the date was extended due to Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax Department also reminded the taxpayers about the due date for filing returns.

Due to Covid-19, the Income Tax Department extended the deadline for filing the ITR to December 31, 2021, then February 15, 2022, and finally March 15, 2022. Now, the last date to file ITR is set as March 31, 2022. March 31, 2022, comes under an income tax law that gives taxpayers three months' window to file belated ITR.

What is Belated Return?

“Belated return can be seen as a last chance to voluntarily file ITR. If you miss the due date for filing a belated return, you lose the opportunity to voluntarily file ITR and can only file it in case of scrutiny initiated by the tax department," said Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

What happens if taxpayers don't file ITR by 31st March?

If in case a taxpayer is not able to file their returns by 31 March, then he or she will be liable to pay a penalty. Apart from that, they will also face heavier interest payment. Once the taxpayer misses the deadline, then he or she cannot file their returns voluntarily and will only be able to file ITR in case of a notice from the I-T department.

Those taxpayers who have an annual income of more than 5 lakhs will have to pay a fine of Rs 5, 000 if they do not file belated tax returns. For those whose incomes is less than Rs 1 lakh, the fine will be Rs 1,000.

It should be noted that the rule is applicable for all taxpayers, and they have to pay the penalty even if they are filing for a non-taxable amount. In extreme cases, the taxpayer can also face jail. On the other hand, the IT department can also charge the person a penalty of 50 per cent of tax payable.

It should also be noted that in order to pay the penalty, the taxpayer also has to pay interest - 1 per cent per month.

If a person does not file their returns, they may also face higher TDS (Tax Deducted at Source). Under a proposal in last year's budget non-filers will have to face TDS at twice the normal rate or 5 per cent.

A 'non-filer' person is referred to a person who has not filled the ITR in two years immediately before the one in which tax is to be deducted)

If you also want to file your ITR, then check the step-wise process here:

Step 1: Go to the income tax e-portal

Step 2: You will find the 'login here' option on the homepage of the website -- click on it

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter your permanent account number (PAN) in the ‘enter your user ID’ option -- Now click continue

Step 4: Now, the taxpayer will receive the 'secure access message'. Once received, they have to confirm the ‘secure access message’

Step 5: Now, the person needs to select that how they want to receive the six-digit one-time password (OTP). Either want to receive the OTP by call or text -- After selecting the option, click on enter

Step 6: It should be noted that an individual can also use their registered Aadhaar number or net banking in order to log in to the income tax e-filing portal,

Step 7:If the taxpayer selects the Aadhaar option, then they have to provide an Aadhaar number and the received OTP

Step 8: In order to use net banking, taxpayers have to use their user ID and password to get access to the account

Step 9: Once the login process is completed, the IT returns for the financial year 2021-22 need to be processed as per the directions given on the screen

