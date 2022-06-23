ITR Filing: How To File Your Income Tax Returns; Know Step-Wise Process As Deadline Approaches

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday asked the taxpayers to file their returns within the due date to avoid any penalties. The last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY (Financial Year) 2021-22, without the imposition of a late fee, is July 31, 2022 (unless extended by the government). Any individual who gets a salary beyond a particular tax slab is supposed to pay tax annually to the government. A person needs to pay the tax according to the slab system set by the government for people earning different amounts.

How To File ITR?

Filing an income tax return is no more a headache since online filing has made the process easier and more convenient. You can follow these simple steps and you are done with the tax filing.

Step 1: Log in to the portal of the Income Tax Department -www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will serve as the user ID.

Step 2: Under 'Download', go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate Income Tax Return (ITR) form. Download ITR-1's (Sahaj) return preparation software if you are a salaried individual.

Step 3: Open the downloaded Return Preparation Software (excel utility), follow the instructions and enter the details from your Form 16.

Step 4: Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If you do not have a tax liability, you can skip this step.

Step 5: Once you confirm the entered details, generate an XML file, which is automatically saved on your computer.

Step 6: Choose 'Submit Return' and upload the XML file.

Step 7: You can digitally sign the file and If you do not have a digital signature, you can skip this step.

Step 8: You are almost done. You will receive a confirmation regarding your successful e-filing. The acknowledgement form - ITR-Verification is also generated and the same can be downloaded. It is also emailed to your registered email id.

Step 9: You can verify the return by any one of the below-mentioned modes:

1) Netbanking,

2) Bank ATM,

3) Aadhaar OTP,

4) Bank Account Number,

5) Demat Account Number, or

6) Registered Mobile Number & E-mail id.