ITR Filing Deadline: If a taxpayer misses the March 31, 2021 deadline, then he or she will not be able to file ITR for the financial year 2019-20.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Claiming the income tax refund (ITR) is one of the important tasks of a salaried class person in India. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many of use were unable to claim the ITR following the central government extended the last date of filing a belated or revised return for the financial year 2019-20 to March 31, 2021.

However, if a taxpayer misses this deadline, then he or she will not be able to file ITR for the financial year 2019-20. The taxpayer will also be not able to file revised ITR for FY 2019-20 after March 31 and will become liable to pay late filing fees of Rs 10,000. So here's what happens if you fail to file tax returns on time:

1. If a taxpayer misses the due date to file ITR, then his or her returns will be processed late due to which the refund amount will be released by the government later.

2. The taxpayer will also have to pay a late filing penalty of Rs 10,000 under Section 234F of the IT Act. However, the penalty is only Rs 1,000 for those whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

3. Under Section 234A of the IT Act, a taxpayer will also have to pay a penal interest of one per cent per month on the amount of unpaid tax till you pay the taxes. However, if you do not pay the tax, then you will face prosecution under Section 276CC of the IT Act.

How can I file returns despite missing the deadline?

Step 1) Go to the official Income Tax e-Filing website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2) Login through your user ID (PAN) and password

Step 3) Now click on the 'e-File' menu and search for the link that reads 'income tax return'

Step 4) Here click one of the followings to file your ITR:

-PAN will be auto-populated

-Choose assessment Year

-Choose ITR form number

-Choose filing type as original/revised return

-Choose submission mode as prepare and submit online.

Step 5) Fill the form and verify the details

Step 6) After this, click on submit to file the ITR

