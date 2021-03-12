ITR Filing: Not only this, there are several other tax-related tasks too which one should finish before the deadline, which may also result in heavy penalties.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Financial Year 2020-21 is going to end soon and with its end, there are few tasks related to finances that one needs to perform before the deadline ends on March 31. From filing your Income Tax Returns to making tax-saving investments, taxpayers are rushing to complete several things before the end of the month. Not only this, there are several other tax-related tasks too which one should finish before the deadline, which may also result in heavy penalties.

So as the fiscal year coming to its end, here is a list of some of the tasks which you need to perform before March 31.

Filing belated and revised return

March 31 is the last date of Assessment Year 2020-21 and it is also the last date to file your belated or revised tax returns for FY2019-20. The ITR filed after the deadline got over is called belated return in which you have to pay a late filing penalty along with your returns. People who have filed their ITR but want to make any changes, can file th revised ITR. The deadline for filing revised as well as belated return is the 31 March of the assessment year. If the March 31 deadline is missed then you will not be able to file your revised or belated return for FY2019-20.

Filing advance tax

Advance Tax is levied on those taxpayers, whose estimated tax liability for the year is more than Rs 10,000. March 15 is the deadline for paying the fourth instalment of the advance tax for FY 2020-21. This also includes those individuals who are covered under the presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD and 44ADA. Failing to file advance taxes, a person may end up paying delayed interest and in some case penalties.

Linking Aadhar and PAN

The government has also set March 31 as the deadline for linking their PAN card with the Aadhaar card. If the March 31 deadline is missed, then it will lead to PAN becoming inoperative.

Vivad Se Vishwas

The government had extended the last date of filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till March 31, 2021. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has not changed the April 30 deadline for payment of tax without additional interest under the scheme. The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and to benefit taxpayers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan