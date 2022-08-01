ITR Filing AY 2022-23: What Happens If You Miss Income Tax Returns Deadline?

The last date of filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Financial year 2021-22 (FY2022) ended on July 31. This came after the central government stated that the deadline to file the same wouldn't be extended.

However, if you missed the ITR filing AY 2022-23, you can still do it along with the penalty charged by the Income Tax department. According to the department, over 5.5 crore ITRs were filed till 8 pm on July 31 for FY 2022.

How Much Fine Do You Need To Pay?

As per section 234F, late filing fees of Rs 5,000 shall be payable if the return is furnished after the due date specified under section 139(1). However, the amount of late filing fees to be paid shall be Rs 1,000 if the total income of the person does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

Can A Return Be Filed After Due Date?

According to the IT department, the return of income that has not been furnished on or before the due date specified under section 139(1) is called a belated return. A belated return of income is furnished under section 139(4).

An individual who did not file his/her tax on or before the deadline as stated under section 139(1) or within the time period allowed under a notice issued under section 142(1), may furnish a return for any previous year at any time 3 months before the end of the relevant assessment year or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier.

However, a belated return attracts late filing fees under section 234F as mentioned above.

A person, however, can get himself/herself landed into legal trouble for not filing the ITR by the due date as the income tax department has the right to initiate prosecution proceedings under certain conditions.

How To File ITR Online:

Step 1: Visit the portal of the Income Tax Department--www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in--and register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will serve as the user ID.

Step 2: Tap on the 'Download' option and go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and choose the required Income Tax Return form. You will be then required to download ITR-1s (Sahaj) return preparation software if you are a salaried individual.

Step 3: Now, open the downloaded Return Preparation Software (excel utility), follow the instructions, and enter the details from your Form 16.

Step 4: Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If you do not have a tax liability, this step can be skipped.

Step 5: Confirm the entered details and generate an XML file. The file will be automatically saved on your computer.

Step 6: Select 'Submit Return' and upload the XML file.

Step 7: You can sign the file digitally and if you don't have a digital signature, you can skip the step.

Step 8: You are almost done. You will now receive a confirmation related to your successful e-filing. The acknowledgment form - ITR-Verification is also generated and the same can be downloaded. It is also emailed to your registered email id.

Step 9: You can verify the return by any one of the following modes:

1) Netbanking,

2) Bank ATM,

3) Aadhaar OTP,

4) Bank Account Number,

5) Demat Account Number, or

6) Registered Mobile Number & E-mail id.