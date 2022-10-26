ITR Filing 2022-23: Govt Extends Deadline To File Income Tax Returns Till November 7

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7. Earlier, the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the decision-making body in matters of income and corporate tax, in a notification said since it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, hence the ITR filing due date too is extended.

"CBDT... extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022... to November 7, 2022," the CBDT notification said.

CBDT extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to 7th November, 2022 for certain categories of assessees in consequence of extension of due dates for filing various reports of audit. Circular No. 20/2022 dated 26.10.2022 issued.https://t.co/x9yhpL0d1T pic.twitter.com/T4LbT9Qy4K — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 26, 2022

"In consequence to an extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act to 071h October 2022 by Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the dued ate of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31 st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 071h November, 2022," reads the official notice.

Meanwhile, Domestic companies are required to file their income tax returns by October 31, 2022, for the Financial Year 2021-2022. The due date to file ITR will be November 30, 2022, for companies which are subject to transfer pricing norms.

Here's a step-by-step process on how you can file ITR:

Step 1: First, you need to visit and log in to the Income Tax Department portal



Step 2: Now, the user has to register using their Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will be used as their user ID

Step 3: Once the user logged in, to the dashboard they first need to look for an option that reads File your return for the year ended on 31-Mar-2022 – For Assessment Year 2022-23. Click on “File Now”

Step 4: Now, the user needs to select the mode of filing the ITR and click on proceed.

Step 5: Select the status as applicable to you and click Continue to proceed further

Step 6: Now, the user has to select the type of Income Tax Return.

Step 7: Once the user has selected the type of ITR they want to file, they need to take a look at the list of the documents needed and click Let’s Get Started.

Step 8: Now, the user needs to click on the checkboxes applicable and click continue

Step 9: Now, the user needs to review their pre-filled data and make any changes if required. Once done, they have to enter the remaining/additional data (if required). -- Click confirm at the end of each section.

Step 10: Now, the user needs to enter the income as well as deduction details in the form. Once all the sections are completed, click on proceed

Step 11: The Preview and Submit Your Return Page will open where users need to enter the place and select the declaration checkbox and click on Proceed Validation

Step 12: Once the validation is done, on your Preview and Submit your Return page, click Proceed to Verification.

Step 13: Now, on the complete your verification page, users need to select a preferred option and click Continue

Step 14: Now, the user will land on the e-Verify page, there they have to select the option through which they want to e-Verify the return and click Continue.

Once this is done, users will receive a successful message along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgment Number.